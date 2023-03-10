Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Is MUDRYK Faster Than Mbappe?! | Fofana, Mudryk, Badiashile & Chukwuemeka on The Clubhouse | S2 Ep1

Welcome back to The Clubhouse!

Zac Djellab and Olivia Buzaglo are joined by Mykhailo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka in the first episode of season two.

The lads talk about FIFA ratings, which former Chelsea players inspire them and they rate teammate hairstyles. And who has the best hoop skills between Wes and Carney? Find out here on ‘The Clubhouse’.

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

