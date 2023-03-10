Arsenal ALWAYS have ALL their players AVAILABLE! | Ten Hag digs at LUCKY Gunners over injuries

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 – Garnacho injury? He’s out for weeks, it’s a serious injury, another one after a foul…

1:18 – Antony is unwell, chance for Pellistri. We have some options

2:00 – Casemiro will play tomorrow. It’s a very good opponent

2:38 – Garnacho injury? It was a scissor tackle!

3:18 – Martinez – I will play wherever the coach needs me to play

3:36 – Martinez – Great to have fans on side but we have to keep going

4:36 – Change of tactics? It’s always serious. We will play our best team

5:40 – Martinez – Great to play alongside Varane. He’s an amazing player

6:40 – We have injuries and red cards. We have spoken to the Premier League

7:16 – Difficult for Garnacho, he was playing well

8:08 – May have to prioritise PL over Europa League?

8:58 – Title next season? We have made progress. The standard of the Premier League is at the top, seven teams in title race!

11:20 – Arsenal always have their players available!

13:25 – Martinez – We have really good players, we have to believe we can challenge for the title in future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and defender Lisandro Martinez look ahead to the Europa League clash against Real Betis tomorrow.

