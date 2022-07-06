Gabriel Jesus first Arsenal interview | Part One

New signing Gabriel Jesus has revealed that the opportunity to work under Mikel Arteta once again was a huge factor in his decision to join the club from Manchester City.

In his first interview after putting pen to paper to seal his move to north London, the Brazilian striker was full of praise for his new manager, whom he spent three years with at the Etihad Stadium during Arteta’s time as assistant to Pep Guardiola.

