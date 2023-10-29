Full Match: Manchester United v Manchester City (MUTV)

Recap our derby day encounter in full from M16 Previous Video Remembering Sir Bobby (MUTV) Next Video EXCLUSIVE: Why Danny Drinkwater Fell Out Of Love With Football Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Remembering Sir Bobby (MUTV) 28 icon Watch LaterAdded 01:19:23 EXCLUSIVE: Why Danny Drinkwater Fell Out Of Love With Football 6.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 17:54 What would Gary Neville change if he bought Man United? | The Gary Neville Podcast 442.8K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD – 29 October 2023 4.4K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester United vs Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 29 October 2023 2.6K icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Full Match – Premier League | 29 October 2023 2.3K