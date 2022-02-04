Home Leagues Championship Fulham 3-0 Millwall | EFL Championship Highlights | London Derby Delight as Mitro Hits 30 Goals!

Fulham 3-0 Millwall | EFL Championship Highlights | London Derby Delight as Mitro Hits 30 Goals!

Fulham 3-0 Millwall | EFL Championship Highlights | London Derby Delight as Mitro Hits 30 Goals!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BT Sport Films: The Special 1

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

See the best of the action as Fulham triumphed in the London derby against Millwall on Tuesday night.

Enjoy match highlights, player reactions, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Tom Cairney, Joe Bryan, Kenny Tete, Antonee Robinson, Harry Wilson and many more.

Never miss an upload – subscribe to London’s oldest professional football club now. ► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VLfz92cTT8jHIFOecC-LA?sub_confirmation=1

Follow us! 👇🏼
Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk
Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN
Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y

Previous Video
Luton Town 2-1 Barnsley | Championship Highlights

Luton Town 2-1 Barnsley | Championship Highlights

Next Video
BT Sport Films The Special 1

BT Sport Films: The Special 1

Related videos

Top