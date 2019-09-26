Frank Lampard: Coming Home – Teenage Kicks Episode 2
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Frank Lampard: Coming Home – A Legend Returns Episode 1
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
9 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Frank Lampard: Coming Home – Teenage Kicks Episode 2
Results start to improve with the driving force behind the upturn coming from the club’s academy graduates. Good will from the terraces, and great football on the field, see an entertaining Chelsea side gain admirers as well as points…