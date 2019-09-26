Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Frank Lampard: Coming Home – A Legend Returns Episode 1
Frank Lampard: Coming Home – A Legend Returns Episode 1
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Club 2020 Daily – 20 August 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
9 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Frank Lampard: Coming Home – A Legend Returns Episode 1

For Chelsea supporters, summer 2019 brought high excitement tempered with realistic expectation. A superstar had departed, and transfers weren’t an option, but a hero was back at the Bridge to take charge of an exciting young squad…

Previous Video
Frank Lampard Coming Home Teenage Kicks Episode 2

Frank Lampard: Coming Home – Teenage Kicks Episode 2

Next Video
Club 2020 Daily

Club 2020 Daily – 20 August 2020

Related videos

Top