Frank Lampard: Coming Home – A Legend Returns Episode 1
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Club 2020 Daily – 20 August 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
9 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Frank Lampard: Coming Home – A Legend Returns Episode 1
For Chelsea supporters, summer 2019 brought high excitement tempered with realistic expectation. A superstar had departed, and transfers weren’t an option, but a hero was back at the Bridge to take charge of an exciting young squad…