Frank Lampard: Coming Home – LONDON IS BLUE Episode 3
Frank Lampard: Coming Home – LONDON IS BLUE Episode 3

EP 3: LONDON IS BLUE | FRANK LAMPARD: COMING HOME

As autumn turns to winter, the Chelsea season becomes a rollercoaster, alternating between unexpected defeat and glorious victory. Progress in Europe is confirmed, and wins over both halves of North London see the Blues end the year on a high…

