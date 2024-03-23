France vs Germany Full Match – Friendly Match | 23 March 2024

France vs Germany Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Republic of Ireland v Belgium Full Match – Friendly Match | 23 March 2024 Related videos icon Republic of Ireland v Belgium Full Match – Friendly Match | 23 March 2024 22 icon England vs Brazil Full Match – Friendly Match | 23 March 2024 231 icon03:38:00 Liverpool FC Legends vs Ajax Legends Full Match | 23 March 2024 89 icon Spain vs Colombia Full Match – Friendly Match | 22 March 2024 418 icon Netherlands vs Scotland Full Match – Friendly Match | 22 March 2024 383 icon Wales vs Finland Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Play-Off | 21 March 2024 588