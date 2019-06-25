France v USA Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup | 28 June 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

France v USA – All the action from the second quarter-final at Parc des Princes in Paris. USA continued their road to glory at this stage four years ago in Canada, when Carli Lloyd’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over China, and they had to work hard in their last-16 match against Spain this time around, prevailing 2-1 thanks to two Megan Rapinoe penalties. The hosts will be looking to follow up their hard-fought extra-time victory over Brazil in the previous round to at least match their best-ever showing in this competition of fourth place in 2011.