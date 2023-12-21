Secret Santa, Parties & Football At Christmas! | Stick to Football EP 11

Welcome back to Stick To Football for our Christmas Special episode.

We are back with a full-fit squad with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott who kick-off the show with their hilarious Secret Santa gifts.

The panel catch up on their week before delving into what life is like as a football over the Christmas period.

From parties, preparations and disruptions as a player to a manager, Gary, Jamie, Roy, Ian and Jill relive hilarious anecdotes from their careers in our festive special hour whilst tucking into a traditional Christmas Dinner.

Super 6 is also back and Ben is in festive spirits sporting an elf outfit as Gary and Roy go head-to-head. Gary has built a strong lead over Roy and there’s a £1m jackpot up for grabs on the Super 6 app.

Finally we end the show with your Community questions. Will Nuno Espirito Santo be a success at Nottingham Forest? Are Premier League managers getting out of hand? And should we scrap extra-time after 90-minutes when a match ends as a draw and go straight to penalties instead?

If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.

We have plenty more special podcasts to be released over the festive period, so subscribe now so you never miss an upload.

We hope you all have a brilliant Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Chaptering

00:00 Behind The Scenes

01:25 Introduction

01:40 Secret Santa gifts

08:47 Christmas Crackers

13:04 Ian being in a film “The Kitchen”

18:23 Jill watching Mary Earps pick up the SPOTY Award

20:00 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United reaction

27:55 Christmas Dinner arrives

29:04 Christmas as footballers

39:20 Super 6

48:20 Community Questions & Christmas Pudding

49:15 Should Nottingham Forest have sacked Steve Cooper?

56:26 Have managers overstepped their mark?

01:03:44 Should extra-time be scrapped?

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————