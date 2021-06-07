Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Football, Racism and Social Media | BBC
Football, Racism and Social Media | BBC
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Krept and Konan: We Are England | BBC

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
70 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Football, Racism and Social Media | BBC

Football, Racism and Social Media
Nesta McGregor speaks to victims, social media companies and those charged with cleaning up football. Why is the abuse happening and what can be done to stop it?

Previous Video
Euros Podcast

Gary Neville on England’s Euros chances & if transfer talk will affect Harry Kane | Euros Podcast

Next Video
Krept and Konan We Are England

Krept and Konan: We Are England | BBC

Related videos

Top