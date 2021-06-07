Krept and Konan: We Are England | BBC
Krept and Konan: We Are England
Rappers Krept and Konan explore Englishness as they create a football anthem for the Euros, seeking advice from England players, manager Gareth Southgate and fellow rap artists.