Gary Neville on England’s Euros chances & if transfer talk will affect Harry Kane | Euros Podcast
Football, Racism and Social Media | BBC
Gary Neville was speaking on the Sky Sports Euros Podcast, your home of the best debate, discussion and analysis throughout the tournament. Neville tells the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast how he thinks England will fare at Euro 2020, how transfer talk will affect Harry Kane and his tip for the tournament.