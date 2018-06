FIFA World Cup 2018: Highlights – ITV

Richard Henwood presents highlights of the third and final group games from Groups A and B as countries do battle for a place in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. In Group, A hosts Russia take on Uruguay in Samara and Saudi Arabia go up against Egypt in Volgograd, while in Group B, Spain – World Cup winners in 2010 – face Morocco in Kaliningrad and Iran play reigning European champions Portugal in Saransk.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video