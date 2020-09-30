Home Cup Games DFB Pokal FC Bayern Munich vs Dortmund – Klassiker Head 2 Head – Supercup Edition
FC Bayern Munich vs Dortmund – Klassiker Head 2 Head – Supercup Edition
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Tottenham v Chelsea Highlights – Carabao Cup | 29 September 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
9 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

FC Bayern Munich vs Dortmund – Klassiker Head 2 Head – Supercup Edition

It’s the clash of the Titans between Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund. Whether in goal or in attack, both teams are packed with stars in every position. Ahead of the 2020 Supercup, we compare the sides across the pitch, from Manuel Neuer and Roman Bürki to Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

Previous Video
Bundesliga

Bundesliga Highlights Show – 30 September 2020

Next Video
Tottenham Hotspur ,Chelsea ,Full Match , Carabao Cup , jose mourinho

Tottenham v Chelsea Highlights – Carabao Cup | 29 September 2020

Related videos

Top