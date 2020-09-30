Tottenham v Chelsea Highlights – Carabao Cup | 29 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea post-match reaction | SpursTV
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
31 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Tottenham v Chelsea Highlights – Carabao Cup | 29 September 2020
Highlights from our victory against Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!