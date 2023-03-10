Home Post-match Reaction and Interview FAST START AT FIRED-UP GOODISON! | Tunnel Access: Everton 1-0 Brentford

Dwight McNeil scored the game’s only goal as Everton picked up a crucial Premier League victory over Brentford at Goodison Park.

See exclusive footage from inside the stadium and pitchside for all the action.

