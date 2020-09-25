Fantasy Premier League Show – 25 September 2020

James Richardson and Jules Breach are joined by this week’s experts to preview Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League. The panel discuss premium captain options featuring Kevin De Bruyne & Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Timo Werner (Chelsea), the best defenders you should be considering, which Manchester United and Chelsea players you should pick, plus Holly Shand and Gianni Buttice reveal their GW3 squads and more!