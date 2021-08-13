Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Fanstasy Premier League – 13 August 2021
Fanstasy Premier League – 13 August 2021
Exclusive Interview – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Holly Shand and Gianni Buttice on this week’s episode of the FPL Show. The panel discuss the premium stars which could prove to be essential including Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), the best new signings to keep an eye on featuring Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho, newly promoted clubs (Brentford, Norwich City and Watford), who to captain for Gameweek 1 and lots more!

