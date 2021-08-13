Exclusive Interview – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku
Premier League Headline Makers – 13 August 2021
Hear from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku’s desire to return to Stamford Bridge, what the striker will bring to the Blues and how long Hakim Ziyech’s shoulder injury is likely to keep the attacker out, exclusively here…