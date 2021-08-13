Home TV Show News and Interviews Exclusive Interview – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku
Exclusive Interview – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku
Hear from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku’s desire to return to Stamford Bridge, what the striker will bring to the Blues and how long Hakim Ziyech’s shoulder injury is likely to keep the attacker out, exclusively here…

