10 UNBELIEVABLE opening weekend goals! | Premier League
Fanstasy Premier League – 13 August 2021

A countdown of 10 stunning goals that were scored in the opening weekends of the Premier League. This video features Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), David Beckham (Manchester United), Frank Lampard (Chelsea) and more!

