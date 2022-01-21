Barcelona officially sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Barcelona have officially signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal, with the striker joining on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Aubameyang trained with his new Barcelona team-mates on Tuesday after agreeing a dramatic Deadline Day move to the Spanish club from the Gunners.

But Barca have only officially announced his signing on Wednesday morning.

The La Liga side have revealed he has an option to agree departure on June 30, 2023, with an £83.4m release clause in his contract.

An Arsenal statement on Tuesday night confirmed Aubameyang’s exit: “We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career and thank him for his contribution to the club.”

