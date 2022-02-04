Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Man United Priorities | Who do you see leaving United this summer?

We’re back with another episode Gazzetta Dello FIVE! Rio Ferdinand and Joel Beya are joined by Fabrizio Romano to talk transfers around the Premier League and Europe.
00:00; – Intro
00:44; – Milan – Seria A
02:19; – Next United Manager
03:42; – Who is Ralf Rangnick bringing in?
05:02; – Man United Priorities, Midfield?
07:44; – Who do you see leaving United this summer?
09:19; – The United Culture
10:41; – Kylian Mbappe
12:51; – Tielemans a good fit for United?
15:16; – Chelsea Contract Situation – Rudiger + Pulisic
18:05; – Manuel Akanji Coming To United?
