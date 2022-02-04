Fabrizio Romano Exclusive! Man United Priorities | Who do you see leaving United this summer?

We’re back with another episode Gazzetta Dello FIVE! Rio Ferdinand and Joel Beya are joined by Fabrizio Romano to talk transfers around the Premier League and Europe.

00:00; – Intro

00:44; – Milan – Seria A

02:19; – Next United Manager

03:42; – Who is Ralf Rangnick bringing in?

05:02; – Man United Priorities, Midfield?

07:44; – Who do you see leaving United this summer?

09:19; – The United Culture

10:41; – Kylian Mbappe

12:51; – Tielemans a good fit for United?

15:16; – Chelsea Contract Situation – Rudiger + Pulisic

18:05; – Manuel Akanji Coming To United?

