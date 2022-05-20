Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Kylian Mbappe Moving To Real Madrid? | AWB ten Hag | Lukaku Statement

This week on Gazzetta Dello FIVE, the guys discuss the biggest topics in the football world with Fabrizio Romano. Is Mbappe staying at PSG or making a big move to Real Madrid? Aaron Wan Bissaka is not needed in Erik ten Hag’s plans and Lukaku speaks out about all the rumours surrounding him… A jam packed episode of Gazzetta Dello FIVE with much more!

0:00; Vibe with Five Recap

1:11; Intro

1:24; Mbappe to stay at PSG?

5:15; Dortmund Sack Marco Rose

6:51; Pogba to leave Man United

8:35; Wan Bissaka not wanted by ten Hag

9:39; Antony on the move to the Premier League

10:32; Timber to Man United?

11:28; Frenkie de Jong wants Champions League football

12:36; Romelu Lukaku Statement

14:31; Koundé to Chelsea?

15:42; Tchouaméni to Liverpool

17:29; Newcastle Transfer Rumours

18:51; Arsenal Transfer Rumours

20:33; Outro

