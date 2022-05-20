Home TV Show Podcast Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Kylian Mbappe Moving To Real Madrid? | AWB ten Hag | Lukaku Statement

Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: Kylian Mbappe Moving To Real Madrid? | AWB ten Hag | Lukaku Statement

This week on Gazzetta Dello FIVE, the guys discuss the biggest topics in the football world with Fabrizio Romano. Is Mbappe staying at PSG or making a big move to Real Madrid? Aaron Wan Bissaka is not needed in Erik ten Hag’s plans and Lukaku speaks out about all the rumours surrounding him… A jam packed episode of Gazzetta Dello FIVE with much more!

0:00; Vibe with Five Recap
1:11; Intro
1:24; Mbappe to stay at PSG?
5:15; Dortmund Sack Marco Rose
6:51; Pogba to leave Man United
8:35; Wan Bissaka not wanted by ten Hag
9:39; Antony on the move to the Premier League
10:32; Timber to Man United?
11:28; Frenkie de Jong wants Champions League football
12:36; Romelu Lukaku Statement
14:31; Koundé to Chelsea?
15:42; Tchouaméni to Liverpool
17:29; Newcastle Transfer Rumours
18:51; Arsenal Transfer Rumours
20:33; Outro

