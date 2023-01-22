EXTRAORDINARY first half of the season! Couldnt be better! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal 3-2 Man United

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

0:05 – It doesn’t get much better than that, it was an electric atmosphere.

0:35 – Comeback was emotional and we got better and better.

01:20 – I hope the players believe they can be champions.

01:35 – We still have to improve.

01:52 – What Nketiah is doing is incredible.

02:15 – Losing Jesus was a big blow but Eddie has been so good.

02:55 – Why have you always had faith in Eddie?: I knew his personality and ability.

04:08 – What do these results do to the dressing room?: They add belief, direction and it’s going to reward them.

04:33 – Extraordinary first half of season and doesn’t get much better than that but we can get better.

05:14 – Don’t want to single out individual players as the team is all playing for each other.

05:55 – Do you accept you’re title favourites?: I don’t have a perception as there’s still far to go.

06:30 – 100 points to win the league?: It will take a high number to win the league!

07:04 – Character of team to win late on?: Today what I saw from that team, yes.

-END-

