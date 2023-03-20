EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: CHELSEA 2-2 EVERTON

Everton produced a battling away performance to twice come from behind and earn a valuable point with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

A performance full of grit, character and moments of quality was crowned with just a minute of normal time remaining. Ellis Simms – back at the scene where he made his senior Everton debut in December 2021 – stepped off the bench to coolly slot a deserved late equaliser.

