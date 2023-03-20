Review ShowSerie A Osimhen dominating the scoring charts | Goal Collection | Round 27 | Serie A 2022/23 Previous Post Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher analyses Fulhams red cards in the FA Cup loss to Manchester United Next Post EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: CHELSEA 2-2 EVERTON RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded Bundesliga Highlights Show – 20 March 2023 184 icon Watch LaterAdded LaLiga Highlights Show – 20 March 2023 240 icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Review – 20 March 2023 184 icon Watch LaterAdded Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 20 March 2023 105 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 19 March 2023 3.1K icon Watch LaterAdded English Football League Highlights – ITV | 18 March 2023 400