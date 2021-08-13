EXCLUSIVE – Romelu Lukaku’s first interview since Chelsea return
Romelu Lukaku is back at Chelsea and we caught up with the striker on his return to Cobham for an exclusive first interview to discuss how he’s developed as a player and a person, his important relationship with Didier Drogba and how Thomas Tuchel sees him fitting into the Blues team.