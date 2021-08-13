Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Highlights – Scottish League Cup
Loading advertisement...
Up next
EXCLUSIVE – Romelu Lukaku’s first interview since Chelsea return
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
98 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Highlights – Scottish League Cup
Goals from Odsonne Edouard, Stephen Welsh & Kyogo Furuhashi secured Celtic’s place in the quarter-final round of the Premier Sports Cup, where they will face Raith Rovers.