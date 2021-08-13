Home Cup Games Scottish Cup Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Highlights – Scottish League Cup
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Highlights – Scottish League Cup
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian Highlights – Scottish League Cup

Goals from Odsonne Edouard, Stephen Welsh & Kyogo Furuhashi secured Celtic’s place in the quarter-final round of the Premier Sports Cup, where they will face Raith Rovers.

