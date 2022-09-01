Exclusive: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrives in London ahead of Chelsea move

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has arrived in London ahead of his move to Chelsea.

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Marcos Alonso going the other way.

Sky Sports News reported early on Deadline Day that Chelsea were closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for Aubameyang. Chelsea are understood to be paying in the region of £10m plus Alonso for the former Arsenal striker.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #deadlineday

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/deadlineday

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage