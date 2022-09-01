Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Nottingham Forest aiming to sign Michy Batshuayi | The Transfer Show

Nottingham Forest could sign 23 players this transfer window as the club look set to sign Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi

