Premier League Headline Makers – 13 August 2021
Premier League Headline Makers – 13 August 2021

Headline Makers – Friday
Headline Makers strives to uncover more detail and add context to all the big Premier League stories. Reporters, journalists, ex-pros, and various other contributors offer insight, knowledge, discussion and debate to help viewers gain a better understanding of the clubs, managers, and players they love.

