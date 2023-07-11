Every Victor Osimhens goal | Goal Collection | Serie A 2022/23

All of Victor Osimhen’s goals scored in this campaign: the Nigerian forward is not only the highest-scoring African player in the history of Serie A but also one of just four Napoli players to score at least 26 goals in a single season together with Edinson Cavani (26 in 2010/11 and 29 in 2012/13), Gonzalo Higuain (36 in 2015/16) and Dries Mertens (28 in 2016/17) | Serie A 2022/23

