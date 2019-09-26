Home International Games UEFA Nations League Iceland v England preview – UEFA Nations League
Iceland v England preview – UEFA Nations League
Every UEFA Nations League from the 2018/19 Season | England

Iceland v England preview – UEFA Nations League

Gareth Southgate’s England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in the Nations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here are all the key stats for the game ahead.

