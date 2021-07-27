Home TV Show News and Interviews Every Premier League club’s RECORD BREAKING goal scorer!
Every Premier League club’s RECORD BREAKING goal scorer!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester United agree £41m fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
20 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Every Premier League club’s RECORD BREAKING goal scorer!

Every club has a legend and in the Record Breakers series we look back at the moments that made those legends. In episode one we feature the top scorer at every club in the Premier League, including Thierry Henry at Arsenal, Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, Jamie Vardy at Leicester City, Wayne Rooney at Manchester United, and of course the player that has more Premier League goals at a single club than any other player – Sergio Agüero at Manchester City. What would you like to see on the next episode of Record Breakers?

Previous Video
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel’s Thoughts On Pre-Season and His Lucky Champions League Shoes!

Next Video
Manchester United

Manchester United agree £41m fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane

Related videos

Top