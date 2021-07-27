Every Premier League club’s RECORD BREAKING goal scorer!

Every club has a legend and in the Record Breakers series we look back at the moments that made those legends. In episode one we feature the top scorer at every club in the Premier League, including Thierry Henry at Arsenal, Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, Jamie Vardy at Leicester City, Wayne Rooney at Manchester United, and of course the player that has more Premier League goals at a single club than any other player – Sergio Agüero at Manchester City. What would you like to see on the next episode of Record Breakers?