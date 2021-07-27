Home TV Show News and Interviews Thomas Tuchel’s Thoughts On Pre-Season and His Lucky Champions League Shoes!
Thomas Tuchel's Thoughts On Pre-Season and His Lucky Champions League Shoes!
Thomas Tuchel’s Thoughts On Pre-Season and His Lucky Champions League Shoes!

So that’s why Chelsea won the Champions League! The Blues manager shares a brilliant story about the link between that famous night in Porto and an infamous pair of trainers, as well as looking ahead to the upcoming 2021/22 season. Hear from Thomas Tuchel, exclusively here…

