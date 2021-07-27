Manchester United agree £41m fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane
Manchester United have agreed a fee of £41m including add-ons with Real Madrid for defender Raphael Varane.
The deal will go through when a medical is complete; Jadon Sancho has already joined Manchester United for £73m with midfielder Paul Pogba unlikely to sign new deal