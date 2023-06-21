Home Leagues Premier League - EPL EVERY GOAL THIS SEASON! | 151 goals in all competitions

EVERY GOAL THIS SEASON! | 151 goals in all competitions

EVERY GOAL THIS SEASON! | 151 goals in all competitions
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jose Mourinho & West Ham fans receive UEFA bans

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Ellie Roebuck Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL | OFFICIAL SHORT FILM | Man City 1-0 Inter

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL | OFFICIAL SHORT FILM | Man City 1-0 Inter

Next Video
Jose Mourinho & West Ham fans receive UEFA bans

Jose Mourinho & West Ham fans receive UEFA bans

Related videos

Top