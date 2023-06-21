Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL | OFFICIAL SHORT FILM | Man City 1-0 Inter

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL | OFFICIAL SHORT FILM | Man City 1-0 Inter

Watch UEFA’s cinematic film covering the match that made Manchester City champions of Europe and treble winners. Featuring fantastic never seen before behind the scenes footage (and audio) from the historic 1-0 win over Inter in Istanbul.

