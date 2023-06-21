Jose Mourinho & West Ham fans receive UEFA bans

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Jose Mourinho has been banned by UEFA for four games after using abusive language against referee Anthony Taylor at the Europa League final.

Meanwhile, West Ham fans have been banned from their next European away game after they threw missiles onto the pitch during the Europa Conference League final.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #UEFA

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage