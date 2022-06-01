Home Leagues Premier League - EPL EVERY DIVOCK ORIGI GOAL for Liverpool | Barcelona, Everton and more!

EVERY DIVOCK ORIGI GOAL for Liverpool | Barcelona, Everton and more!

EVERY DIVOCK ORIGI GOAL for Liverpool | Barcelona, Everton and more!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ciro Immobile is the best striker of the 2021/22 season | Serie A 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Take a look at every goal scored by the Reds’ striker, from his hat-trick at Southampton, to his derby day header at Anfield, and some unforgettable memories in between.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Get 30% off an annual subscription with the code 30G022 https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Robert Lewandowski – All 35 Bundesliga Goals in 2021/22

Robert Lewandowski – All 35 Bundesliga Goals in 2021/22

Next Video
Ciro Immobile is the best striker of the 2021/22 season | Serie A 2021/22

Ciro Immobile is the best striker of the 2021/22 season | Serie A 2021/22

Related videos

Top