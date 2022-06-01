Ciro Immobile is the best striker of the 2021/22 season | Serie A 2021/22

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile wins the award as MVP – Best forward of Serie A 2021/2022. The rankings have been drawn up taking into account the advanced analysis of Stats Perform, formed from the tracking data recorded with the Hawk-Eye system.

These are the characteristics that led to the success of the Biancoceleste forward:

– 94% Technical Efficiency Index: he has scored 27 goals (7 penalties) and is the player who has hit the target the most times (59);

– Completed 50% of the passages with a high difficulty coefficient and positively finished 67% of the 1vs1s;

– Effective in creating spaces (K-Movement of 93.9%) and in accelerating the manoeuver (Offensive Aggressiveness of 95%);

– Impressive consistency of physical performance (93%): he also contributes to the defensive phase by covering an average of 11.3 km per game, of which 3 km is at high intensity.

