Robert Lewandowski – All 35 Bundesliga Goals in 2021/22

Robert Lewandowski scored 35 Bundesliga Goals in the 2021/22 season!

Robert Lewandowski is a true goal machine. He can finish with his right foot as well as his left, and he also scores with his head. The Pole scored an incredible 35 goals in 2021/22 for Bayern München – his second-best haul in a Bundesliga season. We’ve put all his goals together from this past campaign for you. Which one did you like best? Let us know in the comments.

