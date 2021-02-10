Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Sevilla vs Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 10 February 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
136 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Everton and Tottenham meet in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round at Goodison Park. This is the first FA Cup meeting between Everton and Tottenham since the 1994/95 semi-final.