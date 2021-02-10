Home Cup Games FA Cup Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Highlights – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Highlights – FA Cup | 10 February 2021
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – FA Cup | 10 February 2021

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Highlights – FA Cup | 10 February 2021

An all Premier League affair saw Leicester City host Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

