Home Full Match Replay Everton vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021
Everton vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
341 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half

Everton vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021

Rafael Benítez did not win any of his opening Premier League games in charge of Liverpool, Chelsea or Newcastle and needs to rectify that sequence in his first game as Everton manager at Goodison Park. There was audible dissent against Farhad Moshiri’s controversial appointment during the 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat at Manchester United last weekend and few allowances will be given for the mediocre squad, and the FFP constraints, that Benítez has inherited. Southampton have not won at Goodison since 1997, however, and faced their own disruptions this summer, with Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard leaving.

Previous Video
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leicester City

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021

Next Video
Chelsea ,Crystal Palace ,Full Match , Premier League , epl

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021

Related videos

Top