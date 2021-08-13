Everton vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021
Everton vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021
Rafael Benítez did not win any of his opening Premier League games in charge of Liverpool, Chelsea or Newcastle and needs to rectify that sequence in his first game as Everton manager at Goodison Park. There was audible dissent against Farhad Moshiri’s controversial appointment during the 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat at Manchester United last weekend and few allowances will be given for the mediocre squad, and the FFP constraints, that Benítez has inherited. Southampton have not won at Goodison since 1997, however, and faced their own disruptions this summer, with Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard leaving.