Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 14 August 2021

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

You have already reported this video.

Many thanks for your report.

Error!! please try again later.

Chelsea’s record signing Romelu Lukaku will not be involved in his side’s Premier League opener at home to Crystal Palace.

Striker Lukaku joined the Blues for a reported £97.5m on Thursday, but the transfer from Inter Milan was not concluded in time for him to feature on Saturday afternoon.

Hakim Ziyech is sidelined due to the shoulder injury he sustained in the midweek UEFA Super Cup success against Villarreal, while N’Golo Kante has “some issues” following that match and is a doubt.

New Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is without summer loan signing Conor Gallagher for the trip to Stamford Bridge.