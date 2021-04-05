Home TV Show News and Interviews Everton v Crystal Palace Preview – Premier League | 5 April 2021
Everton v Crystal Palace Preview – Premier League | 5 April 2021
Everton v Crystal Palace Preview – Premier League | 5 April 2021

Match preview: Everton v Crystal Palace
The Toffees are on a long unbeaten run in this fixture but their visitors have history at Goodison Park

