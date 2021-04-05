Everton v Crystal Palace Preview – Premier League | 5 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United Preview – Premier League | 5 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
73 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Everton v Crystal Palace Preview – Premier League | 5 April 2021
Match preview: Everton v Crystal Palace
The Toffees are on a long unbeaten run in this fixture but their visitors have history at Goodison Park