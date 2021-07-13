Home TV Show News and Interviews Everton v Accrington Stanley Highlights – Pre-season Friendly Match
Everton v Accrington Stanley Highlights – Pre-season Friendly Match
Everton completed their first week of pre-season preparations under Rafael Benitez by defeating Accrington Stanley 3-0 in a training game at USM Finch Farm on Saturday.

